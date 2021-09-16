Ernst Says Iowans Concerned by Democrats’ Reckless Spending, Afghanistan Disaster

On the heels of completing her seventh annual 99 County Tour, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today said that Iowans are concerned by the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree and its effects on their pocketbooks. Ernst, a combat veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, also said that Iowans were heartbroken by President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of Afghanistan—noting that one of the Marines killed in the Kabul airport bombing, Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, was from her hometown of Red Oak, Iowa.