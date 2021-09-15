State Auditor To Hold Town Hall in Forest City

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in Forest City for a townhall meeting on Wednesday, September 15 from 10:45 – 11:45 am. The townhall will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse Gazebo.

Auditor Sand will discuss the role of the Auditor’s Office, recently released investigations and reports, the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program, appropriate use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and answer questions.

Sand wants to hear from residents about their concerns, even if they involve how their county is spending the taxpayers dollars in the manner that they are.

Those who are unable to attend the town hall can still contact his office with their questions.