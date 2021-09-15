Orphan Train Highlighted at the Heartland Museum

Heartland Museum is hosting a free presentation of “A System Like No Other”, given by Dennis S. Wilson. The presentation starts at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 17 th in the Community Room, 119 9 th St. SW, Clarion, Iowa. Light refreshments will be served.

Dennis Wilson is a retired Canadian Pacific Railroad conductor residing in Mason City, Iowa, married with two children and two grandchildren. As a writer, his articles have appeared in THE IOWAN, OUR IOWA magazine, (most recently 2021 April-May edition), and TRAIN magazine.

Dennis is an advocate for Orphan Train history recognition. Speaking throughout the state on the subject. Questions he presents in his programs, is how almost 300,000 children can be taken from the streets of seaboard cities and transported by railroads 1854 to 1929 to every state and territory in the Union, 10,000 to Iowa, and no history book recognizes it ever happened.

What was the mystery involving the Orphan train children in Iowa City that nobody knows about or wants to talk about? Why would the New York Children’s Aid Society who started the movement in 1854 never send children to Arizona? These questions and many others present a fascinating historical picture of a movement that many criticize, and others praise.

The museum is open Monday thru Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. Last admission is at 2:00 pm to allow time for guest to see everything.

Cost for a full museum tour is $12 for adults, Ages 6-13 $6.00, under age 6 is free. For more information visit the web page, www.heartlandmuseum.org , facebook page, or call 515-602-6000.