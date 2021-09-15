Kramersmeier becomes the first Bison to reach 500 career kills

With the school record for kills in a career already in tow, North Iowa’s Leah Kramersmeier has become the first Bison to reach 500 career kills.

Kramersmeier – a four-year letter winner – needed just three kills on Saturday in Spirit Lake to reach the 500 career kill milestone, and she did exactly that during the Bison’s first match, a loss 2-0 to Okoboji.

“Having had the privilege to coach her since she was a freshman, Leah’s coaches have witnessed her work in the weight room, her hatred of burpees, her focus on improving her skills, her love of this game, and her leadership pay off in huge ways.” North Iowa Head Coach, Micah Peters.

The last Bison to come close to 500 career kills was Kendall Melz, who recorded 440, and Amber Paden, 413.

Leah is a multisport athlete at North Iowa High School. She is a key contributor on the basketball team and has reached the Iowa High School Co-Ed State Track and Field meet as a Thrower.

While talking with coach Peters, she told a couple of stories about Leah. In her sophomore season two years ago, Peters recalls Leah hit a ball that went off the opposing libero’s arms, straight into the ceiling; came down, popped, and deflated. She also recalls a story that shows the incredible strength in which Leah strikes the volleyball. Peters said Leah’s swing went off the passer’s arm, hit the line judge in the face, and gave her (the line judge) a concussion.

“Leah sees the court incredibly well for tips and off-speed attacks, but her power swings get everyone on their feet cheering.” – Peters

Kramersmeier was honored during senior last night in a 3-1 loss to Belmond-Klemme. Leah was rewarded with a commemorative game ball highlighting her 500th career kill.

Leah and Emma Duve are the only seniors on a young team of sophomores and freshmen.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.