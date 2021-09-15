MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst Honors the Life of Native Iowan, Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page Killed Last Month in Kabul Attacks

Ernst Holds Back Tears Honoring Fallen Marine

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 15, 2021

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran of the Global War on Terrorism and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke on the Senate Floor today to honor the life of Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak, Iowa, who was one of the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on August 26, 2021.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: September 15, 2021
