MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
Ernst Honors the Life of Native Iowan, Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page Killed Last Month in Kabul Attacks
Ernst Holds Back Tears Honoring Fallen Marine
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran of the Global War on Terrorism and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke on the Senate Floor today to honor the life of Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak, Iowa, who was one of the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on August 26, 2021.