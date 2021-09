This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa High School. Brett Doege recorded five total touchdowns helping the Bison to their first win of the season on Friday night against Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds. Doege completed 10 of his 15 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns, and he didn’t throw an interception. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards – six yards per carry and one more touchdown.