Russell E. Schumacher, 71, of Clarion, Iowa passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Joint graveside services for Russ Schumacher and Joanne Schumacher, who passed away January 24, 2020 in California, will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Eagle Grove with Father Jerry Blake officiating.

