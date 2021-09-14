Public Input Requested for Proposed Bridge Replacement on U.S. 65 in Franklin County

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 65 over Bailey Creek, 0.8 miles south of the south junction of Franklin County Road C-13.

The proposed project involves replacing the existing 180’ x 28’ continuous I-beam bridge with a 3 span 204’ x 44’ pretensioned-prestressed concrete beam bridge. New bridge approaches will be constructed, and the existing guardrail will be replaced.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Through traffic on U.S. 65 would be detoured using Franklin County roads C-25, S-56, and C-13. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Pete Hjelmstad, field services coordinator, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by September 24, 2021 to be considered.