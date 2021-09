Belmond’s Fall Festival is this Saturday from 9am to noon on East Main Street in Belmond. Shop a wide variety of baked goods, hand-made crafts, fresh produce and home-based business products! Don’t miss Belmond’s Fall Festival this Saturday 9am to noon. Brought to you by: the Belmond Growth Alliance. For more info: contact Julie Hegge at 641-444-3937 or email at growthalliance@belmondiowa.com.