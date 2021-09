BELMOND’S FALL FESTIVAL IS LOOKING FOR VENDORS – LIKE HOME-BASED BUSINESSES, CRAFTS, PRODUCE AND BAKED GOODS. FOR DETAILS, CONTACT JULIE HEGGE AT BELMOND GROWTH ALLIANCE 641-444-3937 or email at growthalliance@belmondiowa.com. BELMOND’S FALL FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY FROM 9AM TO NOON ON EAST MAIN STREET IN BELMOND.