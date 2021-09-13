IMT Transport Asks Garner Council to Approve Construction Plans

The Garner City Council was presented with a couple of construction issues facing IMT Transport of Garner. The council first had to approve downspout tie-ins to the city’s storm water system. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the situation.

IMT has been working with the city on the project in trying to move it forward, including the construction of footings to comply with drainage requirements.

The council, it’s city engineer, and Kofoed are continuing this effort to allow for the construction.