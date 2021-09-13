Sports

IGHSAU – Volleyball Tournament Results From 9/11/2021

Osage Tournament 

4A #8 Waverly-Shell Rock 2 Forest City 0

3A #8 Osage 2 Forest City 0

Charles City 2 Forest City 0

Forest City 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

Forest City 2 Nevada 1

Belmond-Klemme Tournament 

GHV 2 West Hancock 0

GHV 2 Belmond-Klemme 1

IFA 2 GHV 1

IFA 2 West Hancock 1

GHV 2 West Fork 1

West Fork 2 West Hancock 0

Belmond-Klemme 2 North Butler 0

Belmond-Klemme 2 Hampton-Dumont 0

Belmond-Klemme 2 Riceville 0

Central Springs Tournament 

Lake Mills 2 Northwood-Kensett 0

Lake Mills 2 Newman Catholic 0

Lake Mills 2 Clarksville 0

Lake Mills 2 Central Springs 0

Lake Mills 2 Rockford 0

Central Springs 2 Rockford 0

Central Springs 2 Clarksville 0

Central Springs 2 Newman Catholic 0

Central Springs 2 Northwood-Kensett 0

Newman Catholic 2 Rockford 1

Spirit Lake Tournament 

Newell-Fonda 2 North Iowa 0

Central Lyon 2 North Iowa 1

North Union 2 North Iowa 0

Okoboji 2 North Iowa 0

 

 

 

