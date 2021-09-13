Area Sends Four to State 4-H Council

Forty Iowa youth are beginning their new terms as State 4-H Council members. These young leaders will serve as ambassadors for the 4-H Youth Development program throughout the state and in their local counties.

To be considered for the State 4-H Council, each member submitted a written application and then participated in interviews with a panel of 4-H mentors. This selective process focuses on how candidates communicate their leadership and communication skills, as well as their potential to contribute as a part of a large group.

“Council members have the opportunity to gain a variety of life skills including communication, leadership and professionalism. They are advocates for the Iowa 4-H program and that responsibility can help them further develop good character as the council members represent the 4-H program, the State Council group and themselves, all while they serve their ambassador counties across the state,” said Haley Jones, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth program specialist.

As a part of the council, members are responsible for organizing and implementing the annual Iowa 4-H Youth Conference, which brings over 700 high school students to Iowa State University’s campus for three days in June. Council members also serve at the Iowa State Fair and other Iowa 4-H events and visit counties to share with 4-H members how to get involved with state and national 4-H opportunities. The council members also coordinate, promote and oversee the 4-H’ers for 4-H fundraising campaign.

“State Council has taught me the importance of community service and has given me the opportunity to explore new passions,” explained Madison Craig, who represents Johnson County and will be serving her second term on the State Council. “This year I am looking forward to working with others while creating a positive environment for youth across the state.”

Council members attend multiple retreats throughout the year that focus on developing leadership, civic engagement, communication and personal life skills, while also providing opportunities to work as a team and to make friends.

The State 4-H Council members represent all parts of Iowa. They work to give back to their communities and help 4-H Youth Development best serve the youth of Iowa.

Council Members from Southwest Area: Claire Hennessy, Harrison County; Megan Wells, Mills County; Noah Johnson, Taylor County; Elizabeth Hadley, Union County; and Parker Weirich, East Pottawattamie County.

Council Members from Northwest Area: Cadence Koenigs, Monona County; Regan Peters, Plymouth County; Logan Pickhinke, Sac County; Emma Brennan, Plymouth County; Grant Movall, Sac County; Jaydee Bremer, Osceola County; and Tayler Bremer, Osceola County.

Council Members from Southeast Area: Elly Holubar, Johnson County; Madison Craig, Johnson County; Jayce Reed, Monroe County; Nehemiah Westercamp, Van Buren County; Abby Drost, Mahaska County; Bridget Fisher, Johnson County; Lauren Koehler, Jones County; Steiger Manson, Benton County; and Thea Larsson, Poweshiek County.

Council Members from Central Area: Grace Johnson, Polk County; Dillon Hanlon, Story County; Bridget Johnson, Polk County; Josephine Burkett, Madison County; Justine Weir, Polk County; Morgan McKay, Marion County; Nathaniel Scott, Boone County; and Sasha McCoy, Warren County.

Council Members from Northeast Area: Julia Deppe, Bremer County; Natalie Marr, Chickasaw County; Holly Schmitt, Winneshiek County; Ashton Pfister, Fayette County; and Nathaniel Gaul, Clayton County.

Council Members from North Central Area: Cecelia Hill, Worth County; Kendra Kinne, Worth County; Emma Alstott, Webster County; Gracie Harvey, Webster County; Marli Backhaus, Worth County; and Teagan Johnson, Worth County.

