Obits

Paul Ostendorf

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs29 mins agoLast Updated: September 11, 2021

Paul Ostendorf, 69, of Estherville, IA, formerly of the Klemme,/Goodell areas, died, January  2021, at his home in Estherville, IA, as a result of a home fire.

A service to Celebrate Paul’s Life will be held Sunday, September 19, 2, 2021, 3 PM,  at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

Pastor Doug Burton of Estherville will be officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 1-230 PM on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home in Klemme.  A luncheon reception will follow the services at Donna’s in Meservey.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs29 mins agoLast Updated: September 11, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

Check Also
Close
Back to top button