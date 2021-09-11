New National “This Is Iowa” Ad Debuts

The state of Iowa announced the debut of a nationally televised commercial that will introduce the state, and its unmatched quality of life, to a national audience. The 30-second spot is a natural next step in the evolution of the “This is Iowa” initiative, which encour ages people to visit, live and work in the state. The spot will air on cable, online and through connected/streaming services later this week.

“Whether it’s The Field of Dreams Game or the Iowa State Fair, we have only begun to tell Iowa’s story,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our state has been recognized nationally as the #1 state for opportunity, by U.S. News and World Report, and Iowans are the best people you will ever meet. Through this compelling visual journey, we are thrilled to let the nation in on Iowa’s secret, challenge expectations and inspire people to learn more.”