Winnebago County 4H Enrollment Free Until December 31,

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County announced that the 4H registration fee for all 4H members enrolling or re-enrolling in 4H online is free until December 31, 2021. All re-enrollments after December 31st will have a fee of $15. Enrollments must be completed by June 31, 2022.

The Winnebago County 4H program offers a variety of opportunities to its members and families. There are three main clubs- Logan Loganeers of Lake Mills, Forest Everreadies of Forest City, and Grant Gleaners of Buffalo Center. They also offer two specialty clubs- Shooting Sports and Sewing Club. Join Winnebago County 4H today and come explore the possibilities

The Winnebago County Extension office will be holding a Welcome to 4H night on Sept. 23 until 7pm according to Winnebago County Extension Specialist Lexi Richter.

Families can receive assistance with enrollment and re-enrollment, win prizes, and learn more about what programs 4H offers. The process will be very simple according to Richter.

Families can find out more about the Welcome to 4H night, enrollment information and help sheets on the 4H website www.iastate.extension.edu/winnebago or they can call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261.