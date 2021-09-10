Statewide Guide Training Workshops Enrolling Now

Registration is now open for statewide Guide Training workshops to be held at two Iowa locations. Pella will host the training on Sept. 28 at the Pella Opera House, and Spencer will host the training on Oct. 6 at the Clay County Regional Events Center. Both workshops are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend either location.

This program was created for staff and volunteers who lead guided programs at Iowa’s cities and tourism attractions, including museums, nature areas, agritourism, city tours and historic sites, according to Diane Van Wyngarden, tourism specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The one-day workshop features methods and techniques for creating and delivering dynamic guided programs, with a focus on adult visitors.

Pre-registration is required for the workshop location of your choice. The nominal workshop fee includes the course workbook, workshop activities, plus lunch and refreshments.

To register for the Sept. 28 workshop in Pella, contact Central Iowa Tourism Region at 800-285-5842 or ann@iowatourism.com. The Pella workshop fee is $10 and the registration deadline is Sept. 17.

Registration for the Oct. 6 workshop in Spencer is online at https://bit.ly/guide18168. The Spencer workshop fee is $15 and the registration deadline is Sept. 29.

Individuals who complete the workshop have the optional opportunity to receive Professional Guide Certification from Iowa State University for an additional fee. Certification is completed at each individual’s place of work or other Iowa location. More program information and registration links are available at https://bit.ly/3yICE6d or contact Diane Van Wyngarden at dvw@iastate.edu.

The cost of these workshops has been underwritten by Iowa Economic Development Authority/Iowa Tourism Office, the Central Iowa Tourism Region, and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offices in Clay, Dickenson, Emmet and Palo Alto counties.