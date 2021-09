Jerome E. Hermanson, age 86 of Lake Mills, died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his

home in Lake Mills.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at

Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450. Private

family services will take place at a later time.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221