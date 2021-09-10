Grassley Applauds Announcement on Ag Relief; Meat Processing Competition, Transparency Crackdown

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement regarding the steps announced by the Administration to improve competition and bring more transparency to the meat processing industry.

“Family farmers in Iowa, especially our independent livestock and poultry producers, have worked through tough year after tough year. Additional pandemic assistance and expanded emergency aid to those affected by the drought and extreme weather will help bring some much-needed stability to those who produce our food.

“A long-term fix is still needed to provide fairness and transparency for independent producers in the cattle market, like my bill with Senator Tester would provide. The Biden Administration has acknowledged the ongoing work in Congress and has shown interest in getting to a real, legislative solution. I’m thankful for that acknowledgement and look forward to working in a bipartisan way on behalf of Iowa cattlemen and independent producers across the country.”

Grassley and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in March reintroduced their legislation to foster efficient markets while increasing competition and transparency among meat packers who purchase livestock directly from independent producers. Grassley pushed to hold hearings on the issue and pressed industry officials in both the Senate Agriculture and Judiciary Committees this year.