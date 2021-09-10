Forest City Looks to Identify Housing Opportunities

Forest City is actively looking to expand housing opportunities in the area. The old Irish Hospital across from the Winnebago County Courthouse is actively under plans to become a multi unit apartment complex. The hope is to begin work on the conversion sometime this winter.

Other plans are in the works according to Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu.

The city continues to market itself as a successful and viable location for business and industry. In recent years, manufacturing has moved into the general area which is causing a need for housing and development. Economic Development works in tandem with other concerned agencies on a continuous basis.

As the process moves along, her group looks for outside help to better assist in the growth. As a result, they have partnered with Avanti USA, which translated means “We Move Forward”. The partnership has led to a better understanding of the opportunities that are available.

Bilyeu’s team and their partners in this effort are currently engaged in a labor shed study to identify where workers here in Forest City come from in their commutes to and from work. The hope is to get a better understanding of the local workforce.

For now, the group continues to work on and develop new opportunities for housing in the Forest City area.