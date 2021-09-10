Feenstra Proposed Several Amendments During SST Committee Markup on “Democrats’ $3.5T Tax and Spend Spree”

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee will hold a markup on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax and spend bill. Rep. Feenstra has repeatedly called this massive legislation a “Socialist Spending Spree,” warning it will worsen inflation and add trillions more to our national debt.

Feenstra proposed a number of amendments in an effort to improve the bill:

Amendment to Add Biofuels to Bioenergy Technologies the Energy Department Will Research, Develop, and Demonstrate: This proposal would allow funding from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science to go towards carrying out demonstrations of advanced biofuels projects, which would include projects like the one proposed in Feenstra’s recently introduced Biofuel Cell Research Act.

Amendment to Research Sustainable Aviation Biofuels: This proposal would ensure that funding going to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the purpose of sustainable aviation research and development will include research into biofuels. This legislation comes after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm directly told Feenstra in a May committee hearing that she believes biofuels and biofuel technologies have a bright future in sustainable aviation fueling — but the administration thus far has been all talk and no action.