Belmond Utilizes Funding From American Rescue Plan

Area cities and counties are receiving monies from the American Rescue Plan to be utilized under constraints as they see fit. Some of these projects involve infrastructure like that being used by the city of Belmond. According to City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlyle, the City Council recently passed a resolution authorizing distribution of some of those funds.

The housing development is in answer to housing need concerns in the city, but the construction of the homes won’t begin immediately.

The city sees a need that must be addressed shortly, however they have a window to work with which gives them a chance to get infrastructure into the ground according to Carlyle.

In coordination with the in-ground infrastructure, the city is already looking to build homes in the development. The hope is to create more opportunities to live in Belmond.