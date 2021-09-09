Marvin Stupka, 78, of Kanawha, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Marvin Stupka will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Holmes Baptist Church, 2137 Hancock Avenue in Holmes. Burial will be at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the church beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service.

