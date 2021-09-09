The 14th Annual Iowa Independent Film Festival begins today and runs through Saturday in Mason City and Clear Lake. Board member Jim Brockhohn says films from all over the world will be showcased in the event.

Today will be the local showcase featuring the local films from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Mason City Public Library. The local showcase is free and open to the public. Brockhohn spoke about the rest of the schedule for the festival.

The awards show will be Saturday night at 7:30 pm at the Mason City Community Theater with Master of Ceremonies and comedian Day Pearce. Brockhohn stated that you can view the entire festival online.

For a complete schedule for the festival, visit www.iifilmfestival.org.