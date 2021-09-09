Obits

Gary R. Sinnard

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer2 hours agoLast Updated: September 9, 2021

Gary R. Sinnard, 82, passed away on August 16, 2021 in the company of loving family after a brief battle with cancer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held  from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place
Chicago, IL 60673-1263.

 

Schott Funeral Home of Forest City in charge of arrangements.

 

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer2 hours agoLast Updated: September 9, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

Back to top button