Garner Mourns the Loss of It’s Mayor

Garner Mayor Kenton L Mick passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 5th at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. He was 84. Mick had been Mayor of Garner for the last 16 years. For many in the Garner City Hall, he was a strong influence on the direction the city was heading.

Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed described the loss of Mick.

Mick was instrumental in the construction of the recreation center, the Avery Theater revival and the library renovation. He also spearheaded work on other significant projects that had an impact on the residents and businesses of Garner. According to Kofoed, he played a part in numerous projects, events, and happenings in Garner.

Mick was survived by his wife of nearly 65 years Betty, two children, and four grandchildren.

The city will now have to decide how to proceed on the succession to mayor. For now, the Mayor Pro Tem Denny Drabek will fill in, but the elections are coming up in November and that may determine the position. Kofoed explained that the city has short term options available.

The city intends to decide on how to proceed on Tuesday.