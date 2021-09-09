Carlyle Moves to Wright County Economic Development Director

The City of Belmond is losing their City administrator soon. Darrell Steven Carlyle is stepping aside to take the position of Wright County Economic Development Director. Carlyle stated that he wants to continue to work on unfinished business for the city.

With the rapid regrowth in Eagle Grove and even more happening throughout the county, there will be plenty of work to do in his new role.

With this significant growth for the Wright County area, there is a concern for child care. Carlyle has been working on that aspect and continues to even with the changeover.

Carlyle believes that the growth will continue for the county as he works with the future new City Administrator in Belmond and administrators in Eagle Grove and Clarion.