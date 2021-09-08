Winnebago 4-H to Start Engineering Prosthetics Program

4-H reaches out to a wide variety of programs and fields and one of them has to do with engineering. According to ISU Extension Specialist Lexi Richter, the group is now looking into a specific area of engineering.

The prosthetic field is vast and doesn’t necessarily involve just humans according to Richter.

The subject material will test the student on how to build these prosthetics so that they are useful to the patient.

The engineering program curriculum not only deals with this material, but according to Richter, spans a wide variety of disciplines that in future years will be the subject matter for interested Winnebago 4-H members.