IHSAA/IGHSAU – Cross Country Results From 9/7/2021 at Belmond-Klemme

Girls
Top-10 Individual
Champ – Lily Nelson – Forest City 21:07
2nd – Lauryn Kilstofte Roland-Story
3rd – Addison Doughan Clear Lake
4th – Reese Brownlee Clear Lake
5th – Reece Johnson Roland-Story
6th – Clarie Tuesdell Roland-Story
7th – Elizabeth Ihle Roland-Story
8th – Katelyn Knoll – GHV
9th – Lydia Maas Hampton-Dumont
10th – Emily Mclaughlin Clear Lake
Team Results
Champ – Roland-Story
2nd – Clear Lake
3rd – GHV
4th – Westfork
5th – Hampton-Dumont
6th – Forest City
7th – West Hancock
8th – North Butler
Boys
Top-10 Individual
Champ – Joey Hovinga, Forest City
2nd – Miles Rust, Hampton-Dumont
3rd – Nathan Limas, Roland-Story
4th – Joe Faber, Clear Lake
5th – Leo Tolentino, Clear Lake
6th – Isacc Swenson, Belmond-Klemme
7th – Owen Almelien, North Butler
8th – Justin Rygh, Lake Mills
9th – Carson Strukel, Forest City
10th – Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa
Team Results
Champ – Clear Lake
2nd Forest City
3rd – Hampton-Dumont
4th – Eagle Grove
5th – Roland-Story
6th – North Butler
7th – Lake Mills
8th – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
9th – West Fork
10th – Belmond-Klemme