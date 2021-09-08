Sports

IHSAA/IGHSAU – Cross Country Results From 9/7/2021 at Belmond-Klemme

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal44 mins agoLast Updated: September 8, 2021
THE FOREST CITY CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS WARM UP BEFORE PRACTICE THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

Girls

Top-10 Individual

Champ – Lily Nelson – Forest City 21:07

2nd – Lauryn Kilstofte Roland-Story

3rd – Addison Doughan Clear Lake

4th – Reese Brownlee Clear Lake

5th – Reece Johnson Roland-Story

6th – Clarie Tuesdell Roland-Story

7th – Elizabeth Ihle Roland-Story

8th – Katelyn Knoll – GHV

9th – Lydia Maas Hampton-Dumont

10th – Emily Mclaughlin Clear Lake

Team Results 

Champ – Roland-Story

2nd – Clear Lake

3rd – GHV

4th – Westfork

5th – Hampton-Dumont

6th – Forest City

7th – West Hancock

8th – North Butler

Boys

Top-10 Individual

Champ – Joey Hovinga, Forest City

2nd – Miles Rust, Hampton-Dumont

3rd – Nathan Limas, Roland-Story

4th – Joe Faber, Clear Lake

5th – Leo Tolentino, Clear Lake

6th – Isacc Swenson, Belmond-Klemme

7th – Owen Almelien, North Butler

8th – Justin Rygh, Lake Mills

9th – Carson Strukel, Forest City

10th – Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa

Team Results 

Champ – Clear Lake

2nd Forest City

3rd – Hampton-Dumont

4th – Eagle Grove

5th – Roland-Story

6th – North Butler

7th – Lake Mills

8th – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

9th – West Fork

10th – Belmond-Klemme

 

