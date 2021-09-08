IHSAA/IGHSAU – Cross Country Results From 9/7/2021 at Belmond-Klemme

Tuesday, September 7th

Forest City Volleyball at North Iowa 7:oo PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at North Union 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Wednesday, September 8th

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 9th

North Iowa Volleyball at West Hancock 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Eagle Grove Volleyball at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Friday, September 10th

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Football at Forest City 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Lake Mills Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, September 11th

University of Iowa Football at Iowa State 1:30 PM KIOW

Monday, September 13th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, September 14th

West Hancock Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM KIOW/KHAM/FC and WH Video Streams

Lake Mills Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Wednesday, September 15th

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 16th

West Hancock Volleyball at Newman Catholic 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Friday, September 17th

Forest City Football at Crestwood 7:00 PM Pregame KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Fork Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM Pregame KHAM/WH Video Stream

New Hampton Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:30 PM GHV Video Stream

North Union Football at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Saturday, September 18th

Waldorf University Football at Valley City State University 1:00 PM KIOW

Iowa State University Football at UNLV 7:30 PM Pregame KIOW