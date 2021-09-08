Governor Reynolds Announces Historic $100 Million Investment for Housing in Iowa

Governor Reynolds today attended the Housing Iowa Conference in Cedar Rapids and announced an additional $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds. “For Iowa to continue to thrive, we must eliminate b arriers to those trying to enter the workforce,” said Gov. Reynolds. “With today’s investment, Iowa has designated a total of $330 million over the next five years for overcoming Iowa’s housing shortage. This transformative investment promises to build approximately 36,000 new housing units statewide, with an average contribution per unit of more than $9,000. This represents a much-needed down payment on Iowa’s long-term prosperity.”

The $100 million housing investment includes:

Federal Housing Tax Credit Program – $45 million

The $45 million investment into the Federal Housing Tax Credit Program is estimated to move approximately 15 housing tax credit projects forward that otherwise would not be able to proceed and is expected to create an estimated total of 700 rental homes for Iowans. Eligible projects include developments that applied for a 2021 9% Federal Housing Tax Credit Program award but did not receive an award of tax credits. Projects will be prioritized based on scoring criteria and must be shovel ready. The financing will be paired with the federal 4% Tax Credit Program. Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program – $20 million

The $20 million investment will provide gap financing to current Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program projects to assist with the increased cost of construction building materials. These funds will help ensure that existing Workforce Housing Tax Credit projects are able to be completed, expanding housing opportunities for Iowans. Downtown Housing Grant Program – $20 million

The newly created Downtown Housing Grant Program will provide financial assistance for projects that support local downtown revitalization through the creation of new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or less. Homes for Iowa – $10 million

This investment will assist in providing a larger pipeline of skilled workers for our employers and more opportunities for homebuyers to purchase a home in their price range through the Homes for Iowa initiative. Homes for Iowa is a public/private partnership that trains offenders in skilled building trades while building single family homes at the Newton Correctional Facility. The $10 million investment will assist in material costs, the construction of a permanent shop and home moving equipment set-up that will allow the Homes for Iowa program to scale production and training efforts. Home Repair Block Grant Pilot Program – $4 million

The housing stock in Iowa is comparatively older than that in the rest of the country, with an average median home age of approximately 50 years. This investment will provide qualified homeowners with financial assistance for eligible repair expenses to help preserve their homes. The application will be open to eligible organizations and based on program guidelines and scoring criteria. Minority Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Pilot Program – $1 million