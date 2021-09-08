Peterson Enters Iowa 4H Hall of Fame

Mary Peterson, a Winnebago County native, was recently inducted into the 2021 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair.

Mary was born and raised in Winnebago County and still resides here with her husband, Dave. Her love for 4-H began at a young age when she became a 4-H member of the Buffalo Center 4-H club. Later in life, Mary added council member to her title, as she served on the council for over 20 years. In that time, she served as secretary and vice-chair.

Her roots to 4-H and Winnebago County made her an essential part of the Extension Council, as she has always been a strong believer in promoting and supporting all youth in the Winnebago County 4-H program. Mary’s biggest asset while being on council was her eagerness and willingness to help programs grow by using her connections to help create partnerships. She has always been ready to take on the hard jobs with a fun and positive outlook. Every year, she would volunteer to manage the inflatable slides and bouncy houses at the annual Winnebago County Family Fall Festival. She was also heavily involved in the Winnebago County Fair Board, and served for a number of years.

Mary was instrumental in forming the Winnebago County Fair Enhancement committee, which helped to create a stronger relationship between the Winnebago County Extension Office and the Winnebago County Fair Board.

While Mary retired from the Winnebago County Extension Council in 2020, she still serves as an active volunteer and essential part of the office.