21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 2

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School, Ellie Hanna. She helped the Bulldogs to a 5-2 record this week, including two conference victories.

Tuesday, in a win over Belmond-Klemme, she tied for the most kills with 11, added four digs, and went 4-5 serving.

Thursday, in a win over Bishop-Garrigan, she had the most kills with 10. She went 14-15 serving with five aces and one dig.

Saturday, the Bulldogs went 3-2 at the Algona tournament. Hanna went 35-39 serving with seven aces, and 22 kills over the weekend for the Bulldogs.