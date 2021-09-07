Chloe Frank will play NCAA DII basketball at William Jewell

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Chloe Frank has made her college decision. Frank announced via social media late last week she would attend William Jewell.

Chloe on her decision.

She had an experience most high school athletes don’t get. She played three of her four seasons with her sister, Jayden, and was coached by her Dad, Matt.

Jayden is getting set for her freshman year at Iowa Central Community College, and Chloe said ICCC offered her to come to play with Jayden next year, though Chloe decided to go to William Jewell for something new.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Frank has scored 771 points, including 263 last year, helping GHV to one of the best seasons in a half-decade. They recorded a winning record for the first time in five seasons. They beat Forest City for the first time in six seasons and West Hancock for the first time in the same amount of time. Frank feels the momentum from last year will help the team this year.

Though GHV will have to replace key pieces from last year’s team, such as Jayden and classmates Morgan Ryerson, Vanessa Olson, and Kelsey Watson.

Frank is currently playing for the GHV volleyball team, which has a goal to reach a winning record, something that hasn’t been done in four years.

Chloe spent time practicing with Jewell last week, which helped her make the decision. She has also already met some of her future teammates.

Following her senior year, Frank will join the Jewell women’s basketball team.

