Bradford’s Money Outlook on the Semiconductor War With China

Photo of Angela Nelson Angela Nelson3 hours agoLast Updated: September 7, 2021

Is Afghanistan a distraction from a much larger conflict with China?

As news outlets and U.S. citizens have been focusing their undivided attention on the conflict in Afghanistan, many are missing the potential war over semiconductors brewing between China, Taiwan and the U.S.  Click on the audio link below to learn more.

 

