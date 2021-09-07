AudioCoronavirusInterviewsMediaMorning ConversationsNewsPhotos
Bradford’s Money Outlook on the Semiconductor War With China
Is Afghanistan a distraction from a much larger conflict with China?
As news outlets and U.S. citizens have been focusing their undivided attention on the conflict in Afghanistan, many are missing the potential war over semiconductors brewing between China, Taiwan and the U.S. Click on the audio link below to learn more.