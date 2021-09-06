Shooterz Pays Tribute to 13 Service Members

Forest City’s Shooterz Sports Bar and Grill is honoring the 13 service members who died in Kabul valiantly trying to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan as it was being overrun by the Taliban. One of their customers, Bennie Willis bought and set up 13 beers at the restaurant to honor each of them.

Willis explained why they are paying tribute in this way.

To Willis, and the sports bar, this sacrifice should not be taken lightly.

The tribute itself just sprung from an idea.

The tribute isn’t the only one in Forest City, and this kind of an effort goes beyond northern Iowa as other establishments pick up on the concept and pay tribute to the fallen. For Willis and others like her, it is a way to say thank you and to recognize that ultimate sacrifice.