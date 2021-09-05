Hancock County Board to Review Underground Pipeline Project

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday. One of the first items up for discussion is the Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline Project.

The company wants to build a $4.5 billion pipeline in Iowa as part of a system that will permanently sequester carbon from biofuel plants.

Summit Carbon Solutions which is owned by Summit Agricultural Group, proposing to build a 710 mile underground pipeline that would extend into or through 30 of the state’s 99 counties. One of those is Hancock County.

Summit plans to capture the carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol and other industrial agricultural plants before they’re released into the atmosphere and contribute to global warming. The company will then compress those emissions into a liquid so that it can be transported to North Dakota, where it will be placed into underground rock formations for permanent storage.

The supervisors must consider for approval, a letter of intent for county representation and inspection services for the project.

The board must also discuss with the Winnebago County Supervisors in a conference call, what to do with a parcel of land that is currently owned by Winnebago County in a joint drainage district #37-39. The boards must consider whether to deed the land over to the district or sell it to one of the adjoining landowners.