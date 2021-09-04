Thank You Donor Program Rolled Out Locally By LifeServe Blood Center

LifeServe Blood Center is offering its blood donors the chance to hear from the local hospital patients whose lives they helped to save through blood donation via a new program called Thank the Donor.

LifeServe Blood Center is currently rolling Thank the Donor to hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Thank the Donor allows blood recipients to anonymously send a thank you message, photo, or video to the blood donor whose donation they received through transfusion. A hospital patient, loved one, or first responder simply has to scan a barcode on the blood bag in order to directly send their gratitude to the person who donated that lifesaving gift.

“Blood donation has always been a very rewarding volunteer activity,” said LifeServe’s Director of PR and Marketing Danielle West. “Now that donors can receive notes of appreciation directly from the people they’re saving, those feelings of achievement are exponentially bigger! To open your phone and see the words from someone in the hospital who is currently receiving your blood – that’s hard to put into words.”

LifeServe is steadily adding more of their hospital partners to the Thank the Donor program. Soon, this will be live at every hospital LifeServe serves, which will open this feature up to thousands of hospital patients and their lifesaving volunteer blood donors.