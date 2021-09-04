Kanawha Labor Day Festivities Continue Through Monday

Tonight through Monday will be very special in Kanawha as the city celebrates Labor Day. The events tonight will feature a street dance that begins at 8pm and features the Kraft Brothers as entertainment in front of the Town Tap.

Sunday will feature a community worship service in the city park hosted by the Kanawha Methodist Church. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy snacks after the service. the service begins at 9:30am. At 10 am the softball tournament begins at the city ball diamond. A bean bag tournament will take place beginning at 3pm on front of the Town Tap.

Michael Johnson is President of the Kanawha Youth Activity. He detailed Sunday’s activities.

Coronations begin at 4:30 pm in the City Park. Hypnotist Randy Andrews is at 6:30 pm

Monday will open with a Pancake Breakfast in the City Park Shelter House. That will be followed by the Labor Day Parade which begins at 10am after lining up at the West Hancock Middle School. The Grand Marshalls for the parade this year are Roger and Lois Lamfers.

The celebration begins in the City Park and downtown as the inflatables, face painting, and games begin at 11 am. For the adults, the Kanawha Car Klassic where cars, bikes, tractors, and anything with an engine will be shown off. Kids will also be able to register for the Kid Power Pedal Pull which begins on Main Street in front of the Post Office at 2pm.

In the coming few years, even bigger celebrations are planned to mark two milestones in Kanawha.