It Was a Warmer and Wetter Than Usual August in the Area

State climatologist Justin Glisan says locally, August ended up wetter and warmer than normal. He says numerous storms push rainfall above average.

He says the rain distribution varied widely across the state, with some of the driest areas seeing the most.

Locally, the area ended up 3.35 inches above normal for precipitation

August averaged out a little warmer than normal.

Locally, the area ended up 2.1 degrees warmer than normal for highs in August and just .2 of a degree warmer for normal lows.

Glisan says the short-term outlook for September shows it could be a cooler and drier start to the month.