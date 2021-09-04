Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Waters Rated Good to Excellent

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Lake level is about 6 inches below the crest of the spillway. Water clarity is about one foot. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has picked up with 8- to 10-inch fish being picked up along Ice House Point and near the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom in areas along shore or near the rock pile off Cottonwood Point. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures fished along shore in areas with rocks, fallen trees or docks. Ice House Point shoreline near the outlet and near the inlet bridge are good areas to target bass. Walleye – Slow: Try along the dredge shelf in front of Denison Beach or the rock pile off of Cottonwood Point.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with a small minnow in 15 feet of water near woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use weedless lures along vegetation edges and traditional bass lures along areas with woody structure. Yellow Perch– Fair: Try a small jig tipped with a crawler or minnow in 10-15 feet of water.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is roughly 1-2 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom in areas along shore with rocks or near the dredge cuts if fishing by boat. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast lures along shore and docks. Many areas near shore have only sparse vegetation patches with plenty of casting opportunities. Use weedless lures if fishing in areas with heavier vegetation. Walleye – Fair: The walleye bite is hit-or-miss. Anglers need to adjust some methods to fish in areas that have vegetation. Pick up fish along the dredge cuts with crankbaits or bottom bouncers. Use planer boards to pull crawler harnesses just above the weedlines. Try jigging or slip bobber fishing in the deep areas of the dredge cuts where many areas are free of vegetation.

Water temperatures in most lakes have cooled to the lower 70’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll a small minnow or tube jig. Best bite is early morning. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. The lake is 2 inches low. Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or chicken liver on the wind swept shore after sunset. Walleye – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or crawler fished near vegetation along the north shore. Also try slip bobber fishing a minnow on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Good: Use a small jig tipped with a minnow or cut bait fished in 5 to 6 feet of water along the north shore. Use your electronics to find and stay on fish.

Rice Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig and minnow in the deeper water along the homes on the south shore.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler under a bobber fished along the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Yellow Perch – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 72 degrees. Many anglers have had success with slip bobbers/spoons and vertical jigging and drop shot fishing. A great bluegill/crappie/yellow bass bite can be found trolling weed lines. Many anglers have observed high catch rates with a lot of sorting. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are hard to target specifically, but can be caught mixed with other panfish. The bite has improved in and around docks and hoists. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting like crazy. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Pumpkinseed – Good: Fun and easier to catch from most docks. Use a small hook, bobber and piece of worm.

Lost Island Lake

Anglers report they have started to catch yellow bass in shallow amongst the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Panfishing has been good for anglers trolling weed lines. Vertical jigging is improving. Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair: Try using slip bobbers and finding weed lines.

Spirit Lake

The water temperature is 67 degrees. The yellow perch bite has been slower, but the walleye bite has picked up. Use lead core and tadpole baits. Walleye – Good: Bite is hit-or-miss at dusk, but the day bite is improving. Many anglers have started to fish in shallower with slip bobbers along weed edges. Yellow Perch – Fair: Best bite is morning till 11:00 and mid-afternoon. Depths vary depending on the time of day. Move often to find fish – schools are smaller and sporadic.

West Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 72 degrees. Many anglers have been most successful with trolling, but jigging and casting has also been very good. Use lead core and tadpole baits. Offshore fishing for bass has been great. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie have been very picky lately, but can be easily caught if you aren’t afraid to switch things up. Can also be caught frequently while picking through other panfish or have been found around weed edges. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting like crazy with fish up to 10-inches seen. Jigging, casting, and slip bobbers are working well. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Walleye – Fair: Walleye have been hard to target, but many anglers have been catching them while fishing for other species.

Offshore fishing for bass has been very good lately. The panfish/perch bite has been excellent. Area lake levels are low, making launching and loading boats more difficult. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 70’s. Lake temperatures have been slowly cooling down and are in 60’s and low 70’s. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing with high flows. Use caution when boating; submerged hazards may have moved. Clarity is improving, but is stained brown. Visit the USGS Current Water Conditions website for more information. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut baits and crawlers fished near bottom in back eddies or calm areas. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Be patient with high water last week; it may take awhile to find where fish moved. Walleye – Slow: Walleye angling from shore or by boat to find holes and brush piles works best.

Decorah District Streams

Clarity is good to excellent on most streams. Water levels are up, but fishable. All stream stockings are occurring with the return of cooler temperatures. Brook Trout – Good: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy work well this time of year. Be respectful of private property open to fishing. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water is a great time to catch a brownie. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is limited with the return of a green algae bloom. Low areas in the park remain soggy. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch nice catfish near shore with chicken liver, worms or cut baits. Nice fish are available for the taking. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass suspended around rocky structures or along vegetated edges.

Lake Meyer

Water levels are down with 4 to 5 feet visibility. Aquatic vegetation is plentiful, but starting to die off. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing shallow under a bobber on top of vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or worms fished on the bottom around stumps or other woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try jigs tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait fished over vegetation. Northern Pike – Fair.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with improved water clarity. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in deeper pools around rocky seams eddies. Walleye – Fair: Be patient; fish moved with high water. Try fishing slack water and eddies.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with improved water clarity. Check out the USGS Current Water Conditions website for more information. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Fish moved with high water. Try smaller spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics along rock ledges, seams and eddies. Walleye – Off channel eddies and log jams hold fish. Try using a crawler for success. White Sucker – Good: Use a jig or hook tipped with a worm fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low and off-color. Paddlers should use caution around log jams and narrow sections in the river. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Find bass along rock ledges and eddies. Use smaller spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Slow: Shore and paddle anglers finding fish. Deeper holes and off channel eddies hold fish. Try using a jig and nightcrawler for success. White Sucker – Good: Suckers are providing fun action for anglers. Use a jig or hook tipped with a worm for luck.

Volga Lake

Water levels are back down; boat docks are above water. Black Crappie– Fair: Crappies are moving near shore in the evening to feed. Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait. Bluegill – Good: Find gills near shore in the morning. Use small jigs and hooks tipped with twister tails. Channel Catfish – Good: Trophy catfish are plentiful. Find fish cruising the shallows in the evening. Use cut baits and worms fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Area river levels are falling and clearing. Area lake levels are back to normal. Rain is possible Thursday evening into Friday with beautiful weekend temperatures in the 70’s to 50’s. Area rivers and streams are elevated, but fishable. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level is 9.6 feet this week and is stable. Water is cloudy after some scattered rain. Water temperature is 74 degrees. Notice: Dredging will begin at Village Creek after September 15th. Two lanes will remain open for use. Boaters are urged to use caution around dredge equipment. If unable to launch in shallow conditions, avoid using Heytman’s Landing. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are seeking deep water. Try a crappie minnow under a bobber fished in areas with moderate to slow current of side channels. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with some current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait fished in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Lots of trot lines for flatheads. Make sure you place the trot line on bank and have your name and address clearly visible. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike – Slow: Try a spoon with steel leader fished near cold water springs or incoming tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Worm rigs work best. Yellow Perch – Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation. Many small fish are being taken; larger yellow perch usually start hitting better in the fall.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 617.5 feet and is expected to gradually recede. Water clarity is reduced after recent rainfall. Water temperature is 77 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Water grass is floating and causing difficulties when fishing spinners and crankbaits in current areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Some nice crappie reported this week. Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: Panfish have moved to areas with some current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Bluegills have been running a bit smaller lately. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink baits in areas of moderate currents. Move often if you are not catching cats. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Lots of trot lines for flatheads. Make sure you place the trot line on bank and have your name and address clearly visible. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try a spoon with steel leader fished near cold water springs or incoming tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 9.4 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to gradually recede next week. Water temperature is 68 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Water is cloudy with floating grass causing difficulties when fishing spinners and crankbaits in current areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are seeking deep water. Try a crappie minnow under a bobber fished in areas with moderate to slow current of side channels. Bluegill – Good: Panfish have moved to areas with some current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait in areas of moderate current. Move often if you are not catching any fish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Lots of trot lines for flatheads. Make sure you place the trot line on bank and have your name and address clearly visible. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try a spoon with steel leader near cold water springs or incoming tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation. Mostly small perch are being reported; expect the size to increase by this fall.

Upper Mississippi River levels have risen significantly due to recent rains. Water temperatures have dropped into the 70’s. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level peaked after the weeks rains and now is beginning to recede. Water levels are currently 9.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 11.9 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is poor and lots of debris is floating in the river. Water temperature is around 81 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved out of the backwaters and are along channel edges feeding in the rising water levels. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel cats feed well in rising water, but floating vegetation is making angling difficult. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some anglers are targeting flatheads at night, mainly using live green sunfish as bait. They usually catch a few, but the bite has not been hot. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Conditions changed drastically, but some largemouth are still being caught in the tailwaters and expanding backwaters after the water level rise. They are feeding heavily on shad. Northern Pike – Slow: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Floating debris is making fishing smallmouths along the rock line nearly impossible, but conditions are expected to improve. Walleye – Slow: Floating debris is making fishing walleyes nearly impossible, but conditions are expected to improve.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 10.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water temperature is near 82 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is poor with lots of debris floating around. Black Crappie – Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill – Good: The best bluegill fishing is in the tailwater or eddy currents near shore with a simple bobber and worm. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel cats like a flooding river, but floating debris is making angling difficult. Most anglers are using stick bait, but bigger fish might be caught on cut shad bait. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Anglers are targeting flathead catfish mainly using live green sunfish for bait. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find bass chasing small shad in the newly expanded flooding waters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water in the summer. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Floating debris is making fishing smallmouth bass nearly impossible, but conditions are expected to improve. Walleye – Slow: Floating debris is making fishing walleyes nearly impossible, but conditions are expected to improve. White Bass – Fair: Find white bass in the tailwaters using flashy spinners or small spoons. Not many white bass are being caught, but the size has been good.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising and is 9.4 feet, 12.0 feet at Camanche and 7.2 feet at Le Claire. Levels are expected to peak in a few days and then start to recede. Water temperature is around 83 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is poor with lots of debris in floating in the water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved to the main channel border areas with some current flow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Rising flooding water is usually good for channel catfishing, but floating debris is making angling difficult. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find bass chasing small gizzard shad in newly flooded waters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Floating debris is making fishing walleyes nearly impossible, but conditions are expected to improve. Walleye – Slow: Floating debris is making fishing walleyes nearly impossible, but conditions are expected to improve. White Bass – No Report: Before the water rise, there were reports of white bass working sandy shorelines in the tailwater. Use spinners or white jigs. White Crappie – Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Some nice 5- to 7-pound hybrids are being caught in the tailwater area by anglers using inline spinners. Floating debris will make this type of angling difficult.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 9.3 feet at Rock Island and is rising The water temperature is near 83 degrees. Water clarity is is poor. Levels are expected to peak later this week and then begin to recede. Lots of floating debris reported in the water is making fishing and boating difficult. Channel Catfish – Good: Rising flooding water is usually good for channel catfish angling, but floating debris is making angling somewhat difficult. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Floating debris will make smallmouth bass angling along the rock lines nearly impossible. White Bass – Fair: Look for schools of white bass feeding in the tailwaters. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Try a shiny spoon or spinner fished in the tailwater pocket for this hard fighting fish.

Water temperature is in the low 80;s, which is uncommonly warm for this time of year. The Mississippi River experienced a big change from last week with excessive rainfall in parts of northern Iowa and into Minnesota. This caused water levels to rise at least five feet in a week. Lots of debris is floating in the river making fishing and boating difficult. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 9.8 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 10.5 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and brush piles along the main channel or side channels. Use crawlers or stink baits fished upstream of the brush pile. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing dams. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass around current seams chasing minnows. Cast jigs and twisters or inline spinners. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and sloughs around brush piles. Try jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.81 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 9 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels; use stink bait or crawlers. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing upstream of the wing dams. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass in current seams chasing minnows. Cast jigs and twisters or inline spinners in the outfalls at GPC wing dams and rocky points. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels. Use jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 9 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and rising. River stage is forecast to to reach 11 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Try stink bait or crawlers fished upstream from the brush pile. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing upstream of the wing dams. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass around current seams chasing minnows. Cast jigs and twisters or inline spinners along the rocky points and wing dams. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Try jigs and plastics or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.25 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 7.1 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Try fishing upstream of the snag with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or casting or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass around current seams chasing minnows. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinners along the wing dams or rocky points. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the backwaters and side channels. Try jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics.

Tailwater stages have risen 3-4 feet with recent rains. Main channel water temperature is around 79 degrees. Water clarity is poor. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. The thermocline remains at 5-7 feet deep. Don’t try fishing much below that; there is little to no oxygen below 7 feet. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing is picking up a little with cooler weather. They are not in real shallow, but you can find them out in 4 to 5 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing is picking up with the falling water temperatures. Slow drift/troll cut bait along the face of the dam and around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are a little more active with the cooler weather. Best bite is early and late in the day.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Cedar River is adding a lot of water to the flow of the Iowa River. The Iowa River is forecast to crest just a little below bank full on Sunday night by Wapello.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the upper 70’s. The thermocline is set up at 6-7 feet. Water clarity is at 36 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills remain out deep, but should start to move in shallower with the cooler temperatures. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish don’t mind the hot weather as much as the other fish do. Try chicken liver and cut bait in above 8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Dropping water temperatures should make the bass more active; still deep for a little while longer. Best bite is very early or just before dark. Slow drift/troll crankbaits down 6 to 7 feet below the surface to find them.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is down to 76 degrees with the cooler nights. The algae blooms are starting to fade. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills should start to move into the shallow water soon with the dropping water temperatures. Channel Catfish – Fair: The forecast of rain should give catfish a prompt to get into the feeding mode. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing should start to improve with the cooler weather. Look for them to be deeper for the most part for a while yet.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is around 75-77 degrees. The water is still pretty green. The thermocline is set up at 6-8 feet; concentrate your efforts in this zone. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing has picked up a little; cooler weather and dropping water temperatures are helping. Work the flooded trees at about 6 feet down. Channel Catfish – Fair: Slow troll cut bait along the face of the dam and out around the deeper brush piles in 6 to 8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing during daylight hours is starting to pick up some with the cooler weather.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

Recent rains have helped out the water level in the Skunk River. You still will have trouble getting a boat of any size up and down the river. Channel Catfish – Fair: The increase in water level should bring some catfish out of the holes to check around the sandbars looking for washed in food and minnows.

Wapsipinicon River (Oxford Junction to Mississippi River)

Water temperature dropped to the upper 70’s earlier this week. The water temperature was going down but not as fast as the water level was going up. By next Tuesday (9/7) the river at Dewitt should be a little above Major flood stage.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Best bite is early and late with worms under a float. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait, livers and crawlers. Largemouth Bass – Good: Many live and artificial baits are working. Fish size tops out at 16-inches.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 683.7 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Troll or drift cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift the basin and fish jigs in 5-9 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs or worms fished over or around brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait works best.

Lake Macbride

There is currently a 10 hp maximum and 5 mph speed limit. Beginning Sept. 7, the motor restriction is lifted and any motor may be used at 5 mph or less. Beginning Sept. 7, the road to the Main Ramp and beach will be closed for construction. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for fish in 5-15 feet of water over brush or stumps. Bluegill – Fair: Try small worms or jigs fished in rock piles or reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing in deeper rock where bluegills are or shallow rock/wood. Walleye – Slow: Troll worm harnesses or crankbaits in 7-14 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Troll 5-10 feet down in open water or watch for surface activity at sunset.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is being drained for a lake renovation project; it is about 3 feet low. Fishing regulations are relaxed during this process. Boats are no longer usable and shore fishing may not be possible either.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs or minnows to catch suspended fish above the thermocline. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms along the shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits and soft plastics along the shorelines.

Rodgers Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some decent bass were caught the past week.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Drift small jigs in deeper water to catch suspended fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers or cut bait. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Try spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs fished along the edge and in openings of the vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers in about 4-6 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines. Topwater lures can also be good early and late in the day.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie– Slow: Look for suspended crappies in 6-8 feet of water. Try drifting or slow trolling in these areas. Bluegill– Fair: Use small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish– Fair: Try night crawlers or cut bait along shorelines in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures. Try topwater lures in the mornings and evenings.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.71 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling for suspended crappies over rock piles using small crankbaits. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken liver or night crawlers. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits or night crawler rigs over rock piles and near lake depth changes such as the old river channel. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try minnows and jigs fished over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Use crankbaits, plastics or topwater lures in areas along the shorelines and the dam early and late in the day.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll or cast shad imitating crankbaits or spoons. Look for fish breaking the surface chasing shad.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Excellent: Catch channel catfish and flathead catfish below the dams (Saylorville, Center St., and Scott Ave) on cut bait, dead shad, crawlers, and live bait.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift cut shad or cut creek chubs in 4 to 10 feet of water in the upper end of the Reservoir near the mile long bridge. White Bass– Fair: Schools of young gizzard shad are being fed on by white bass. Cast or troll shad imitating plastics, spoons and hard baits. Casting topwater poppers into surface feeding white bass is another exciting option.

Rock Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch catfish in the upper end of the lake with cut bait, livers or stink baits. White Crappie– Good: Drift jigs or minnows offshore in 5-12 feet of water on the bottom half of the lake.

Saylorville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift or slow troll cut creek chubs or gizzard shad in the upper end of the lake. White Bass – Good: Troll shad imitating spoons or crankbaits. The area from Sandpiper Beach to the marina cove is a good starting point.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good bass population; anglers are starting to find acceptable-size crappies in the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch 8- to 9-inch black crappie with minnows under a bobber fished in the tree piles. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill – Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 7.5 inch bluegill. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait fished around the jetties. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.

Lake Anita

Water clarity remains good. Panfish will stay in 8 to 10 feet of water during the heat of the day. Black Crappie – Fair: The large year class of 6-inch black crappies are now 8- to 9-inches. Sorting is needed, but a larger percentage of crappies are now acceptable-size. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills around the roadbeds and slow trolling the creek channels in 8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find largemouth bass in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.

Lake Manawa

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait fished early in the morning. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits on the west side of the lake. Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Cast or troll crankbaits.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Slow: Find black crappies around the deeper tree piles in the lake. Fish average 10-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the tree piles to find 8-inch bluegills. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching catfish out of tree piles with cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass casting the shoreline and in the tree piles.

Orient Lake

Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – Fair: A few 8-inch bluegills can be caught around the tree piles in the lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or shrimp. Yellow Bullhead – Fair: Catfish anglers are picking up a few large bullheads.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Anglers are catching bluegills slow trolling. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are associated with the thermocline during the middle of the day. Anglers are slow trolling 8 feet of water with small jigs tipped with a crawler to find fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegil – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish from shore with stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish up to 8 pounds. Largemouth Bass– Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish of all sizes with night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp and bait shop ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles to catch largemouth bass of all sizes.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or on the fish mounds to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes with jigs fished along weedlines or cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished along the creek channel in the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use minnows fished along the fishing jetties to catch yellow perch up to 10-inches.

Water temperature is in the mid to upper 70’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.