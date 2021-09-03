IGHSAU – VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS WEEK 2

Thursday, September 2nd

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Volleyball at West Hancock KHAM/WH Video Stream 7:00 PM

Friday, September 3rd

Spirit Lake Football at Forest City KIOW/FC Video Stream 7:00 PM

West Hancock Football at Newman Catholic KHAM/WH Video Stream 6:30 PM

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show KIOW 10:00 PM

Saturday, September 4th

University of Northern Iowa Football at Iowa State KIOW 12:30 PM

Waldorf University Football at Saint Ambrose University KIOW 6:00 PM

Monday, September 6th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, September 7th

Forest City Volleyball at North Iowa 7:oo PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Volleyball at North Union 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Wednesday, September 8th

Warriors Live with Will Finley KIOW 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 9th

North Iowa Volleyball at West Hancock 7:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Eagle Grove Volleyball at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Friday, September 10th

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Football at Forest City KIOW/FC Video Stream 7:00 PM

Lake Mills Football at West Hancock KHAM/WH Video Stream 6:30 PM

Iowa High School Scoreboard Show KIOW 10:00 PM

Saturday, September 11th

University of Iowa Football at Iowa State 1:30 PM KIOW