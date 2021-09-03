IGHSAU – VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS WEEK 2
These rankings are compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Burlington Notre Dame 8-4 1
2 Springville 4-1 2
3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 4
4 Gehlen Catholic 2-1 5
5 Holy Trinity Catholic 4-2 9
6 Lisbon 4-0 10
7 North Tama 4-1 NR
8 New London 1-3 3
9 Ankeny Christian 5-3 NR
10 Newell-Fonda 2-1 6
11 MMCRU 1-0 11
12 Southeast Warren 7-1 7
13 Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2 8
14 Lamoni 6-0 14
15 Janesville 2-2 15
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12) Tripoli (13),
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 9-0 1
2 Denver 6-0 2
3 Wilton 8-0 4
4 Western Christian 5-4 3
5 Wapsie Valley 1-3 5
6 South Hardin 7-0 6
7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1 8
8 Osage 2-0 9
9 Grundy Center 7-0 10
10 Kuemper Catholic 4-3 7
11 Boyden-Hull 3-0 11
12 Beckman Catholic 7-0 12
13 Lake Mills 3-0 13
14 Treynor 5-1 NR
15 Missouri Valley 4-1 NR
Dropped Out: Columbus Catholic (14), Starmont (15)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 1
2 West Delaware 7-1 2
3 Davenport Assumption 2-0 3
4 Des Moines Christian 4-0 4
5 Unity Christian 0-0 5
6 Sheldon 5-1 7
7 West Burlington 5-0 8
8 West Liberty 5-0 9
9 Mount Vernon 2-0 10
10 Red Oak 3-3 6
11 Independence 4-4 11
12 Union 3-1 12
13 Sioux Center 2-1 13
14 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-0 NR
15 Nevada 1-4 15
Dropped Out: Roland-Story (14)
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 North Scott 7-3 1
2 Western Dubuque 2-1 3
3 Oskaloosa 7-0 5
4 Marion 3-0 7
5 Bondurant-Farrar 9-0 11
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 2
7 Glenwood 9-1 4
8 Xavier 1-1 6
9 Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 8
10 North Polk 4-3 13
11 Norwalk 5-3 15
12 Lewis Central 0-0 12
13 Indianola 6-4 10
14 Pella 6-2 9
15 Humboldt 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clinton (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Iowa City Liberty 6-1 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 6
3 Ankeny 8-1 3
4 Pleasant Valley 4-1 2
5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1 8
6 Urbandale 8-3 9
7 Ankeny Centennial 7-3 4
8 Cedar Falls 5-1 5
9 Iowa City West 3-2 11
10 Johnston 4-1 7
11 Dowling Catholic 4-4 10
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 15
13 Dubuque Hempstead 6-0 NR
14 Southeast Polk 5-3 NR
15 Dubuque Senior 6-3 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (12), Bettendorf (13), Des Moines Roosevelt (14)