Ernst, Colleagues Press Biden on Americans, Allies Left in Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, today joined her colleagues in pressing the Biden Administration on details regarding the status and recovery methods of American citizens, green card holders, and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants in Afghanistan, including what measures the administration is taking to keep these people safe until they can get out of Afghanistan.

In a letter to President Biden, Ernst and her colleagues write, “We write regarding the humanitarian crisis created by your withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, and the safety and well-being of our fellow countrymen and allies that you left behind.”

They go on to say, “Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of American citizens, permanent residents, and allies who were left behind in Afghanistan. We are also concerned by reports that ineligible individuals, including Afghans with ties to terrorist organizations or serious, violent criminals, were evacuated alongside innocent refugee families.”

The senators are requesting detailed answers to the following questions:

1. How many American citizens does the administration believe to remain in Afghanistan?

2. How many green-card holders does the administration believe to remain in Afghanistan?

3. How many SIV applicants remain in Afghanistan?

4. According to your administration, more than 50% of evacuated Afghans were not SIV applicants or their families. Of the more than 57,000 Afghans who are not American citizens, green-card holders, or SIV applicants or their families, how many had no pending immigration application or status with the United States prior to being airlifted?

To read the full letter, see below:

President Joseph R. Biden

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear President Biden:

We write regarding the humanitarian crisis created by your withdrawal of the United States from

Afghanistan, and the safety and well-being of our fellow countrymen and allies who you left

behind. The signatories of this letter may have differing opinions about whether the United

States should have maintained a military presence in Afghanistan, but we all agree that the

arbitrary and poorly-planned method by which you withdrew from Afghanistan caused this

crisis.

You say that more than 123,000 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan in recent

weeks (nearly half of whom were evacuated by groups or countries other than the United States),

but only an estimated 5,500 “self-identified” American citizens (4.5% of the total evacuees) were

evacuated or able to leave on their own. Further, while it does not appear that you have released

exact numbers of our Afghan partners who were evacuated, your administration has publicly

confirmed that fewer than 50% of evacuated Afghans were Special Immigrant Visa (SIV)

applicants or their families.

Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of American citizens, permanent residents,

and allies who were left behind in Afghanistan. We are also concerned by reports that ineligible

individuals, including Afghans with ties to terrorist organizations or serious, violent criminals,

were evacuated alongside innocent refugee families. We request that you provide answers to the

following questions no later than 5:00PM on Tuesday, September 7:

1. How many American citizens does the administration believe to remain in Afghanistan?

a. Of the American citizens still in Afghanistan, how many are currently in contact

with the State Department?

b. Of the American citizens still in Afghanistan, how many have expressed a desire

to be repatriated to the United States?

c. How did the administration reach this estimate, and what steps is the

administration taking to find and connect with Americans who may still be in

Afghanistan but who are not in contact with the State Department?

2

2. How many green-card holders does the administration believe to remain in Afghanistan?

a. Of the green-card holders still in Afghanistan, how many are currently in contact

with the State Department?

b. Of the green card holders still in Afghanistan, how many have expressed a desire

to be repatriated to the United States?

c. How did the administration reach this estimate, and what efforts is the

administration taking to find and connect with green-card holders who may still

be in Afghanistan but who are not in contact with the State Department?

3. How many Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants remain in Afghanistan?

a. Of the SIVs remaining in Afghanistan, how many have already received final SIV

approval from the U.S. Center for Immigration Services?

b. Of the SIVs remaining in Afghanistan, how many are currently in contact with the

State Department?

c. Of the approved SIVs and the SIV applicants who were evacuated, how many

served for a year or more as interpreters or translators for American or allied

armed forces in Afghanistan?

d. Are the State Department and USCIS still processing pending SIV applications?

What steps are being taken to ensure that pending applicants are safe from

Taliban reprisals as their applications are adjudicated?

4. According to your administration, more than 50% of evacuated Afghans were not SIV

applicants or their families, including vulnerable Afghans such as women and girls at

high risk for Taliban reprisals. Of the more than 57,000 Afghans who are not American

citizens, green-card holders, or SIV applicants or their families, how many had no

pending immigration application or status with the United States prior to being airlifted?

a. By what criteria did your administration select these individuals for the airlift

while leaving American citizens, green-card holders, and SIV applicants and their

families behind?

b. How many evacuees, in total, are Afghans who are not American citizens, greencard holders, or SIV applicants or their families? Please also provide a breakdown

of how many of these individuals are adult men, adult women, girls, or boys.

c. What steps did your administration take to verify the identities of these

individuals before evacuation?

d. What steps are your administration taking to ensure that individuals are

thoroughly vetted and their identities verified before entering the United States?

e. Who is responsible for vetting these evacuated individuals before they reach the

United States?

3

f. Is the administration checking for potential criminal records and national-security

concerns before admitting individuals to the United States?

g. There are reports that a convicted rapist—who had previously served a prison

sentence in the United States before being deported—was flown to the national

capital region as part of this airlift operation.1

Was that individual vetted before

being flown to the United States? If so, was his criminal record found and

ignored, or was it not found in the first place?

h. How many other individuals have been allowed to enter the United States as part

of this evacuation before undergoing vetting and background checks?

We request thorough, unclassified answers to these questions that can be made available to the

general public. Americans need to see that the United States will not abandon them to terrorists

abroad forever. If your answers implicate classified material, you may also submit a classified

appendix to your answers and coordinate with us to provide a classified briefing.

We look forward to your prompt response.

Sincerely,

___________________

Tom Cotton

United States Senator

___________________

John Boozman

United States Senator

___________________

Susan M. Collins

United States Senator

___________________

Marsha Blackburn

United States Senator

___________________

Mike Braun

United States Senator

___________________

Kevin Cramer

United States Senator

___________________

Ted Cruz

United States Senator

___________________

Joni K. Ernst

United States Senator

___________________

Lindsey O. Graham

United States Senator

___________________

Bill Hagerty

United States Senator

___________________

Cindy Hyde-Smith

United States Senator

___________________

John Kennedy

United States Senator

___________________

Cynthia M. Lummis

United States Senator

___________________

Steve Daines

United States Senator

___________________

Deb Fischer

United States Senator

___________________

Chuck Grassley

United States Senator

___________________

Josh Hawley

United States Senator

___________________

Ron Johnson

United States Senator

___________________

Michael S. Lee

United States Senator

___________________

Roger Marshall, M.D.

United States Senator

___________________

Jerry Moran

United States Senator

___________________

John Thune

United States Senator

___________________

Tommy Tuberville

United States Senator

___________________

Ben Sasse

United States Senator

___________________

Pat Toomey

United States Senator

___________________

Roger F. Wicker

United States Senator