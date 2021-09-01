Crime & PoliceNews

Swanson-Arthur Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: August 27, 2021

Dawson Swanson-Arthur of Ogden, pled guilty to Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 6, 2021.

For Count 1, Swanson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 2, Swanson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Swanson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Swanson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: August 27, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button