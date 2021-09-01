Swanson-Arthur Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Dawson Swanson-Arthur of Ogden, pled guilty to Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 6, 2021.

For Count 1, Swanson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 2, Swanson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Swanson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Swanson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.