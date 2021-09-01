Shelton Sentenced on Theft Charges

Tory Shelton of Madison Lake, MN, pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 18, 2021. Shelton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 60 day suspended and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Shelton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.