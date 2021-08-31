Winnebago Extension to Form a Sewing Club

A program that first saw some success last year is returning this year at the Winnebago County ISU Extension 4-H. The sewing club first started as an idea and now is looking to grow according to Extension Specialist Lexi Richter.

Those who are interested will find that it will not take too much of their time.

There are several possible projects that may be done that benefit local groups and hospitals.

Those who are interested in participating can contact the Winnebago County 4-H in Thompson.