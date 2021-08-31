WCTA Board Candidates are Announced

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s (WCTA) Nominating Committee members Gisle Bartleson, Harold Brunsvold, Steven L. Brunsvold, Robert Keil, and Doug Kingland met on Wednesday, August 11 th .

The Committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Larry Foley, Mike Stensrud, and Steve Thorland.

The Nominating Committee named the following members to be on the 2021 ballot: Mark Beal of Kensett, IA; Jackie Villela of Lake Mills, IA; and Todd Missman of Thompson, IA.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the September 23 rd Annual Meeting. Members can vote by mail or in person at the meeting.

The September 23 rd meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Gym and via web conference.