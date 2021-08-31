Longoria Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Joel Longoria, Jr. of Thompson, was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-Third Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 11, 2021.

For Count 2, Longoria was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 3, Longoria was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Longoria was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentence imposed in Count 2 was ordered to run concurrently with the prison sentence imposed in Count 3.