Belmond Council Approves Supplemental Agreement on Road Project
The Belmond City Council has been dealing with the Third Street Reconstruction project for some time. In their last meeting, the council had to consider a second supplemental agreement from Snyder and Associates presented by Toni Tabbert. City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle explained these supplemental agreements.
The city council approved the second supplemental agreement in order to allow for the project to continue