AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Belmond Council Approves Supplemental Agreement on Road Project

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 30, 2021

The Belmond City Council has been dealing with the Third Street Reconstruction project for some time. In their last meeting, the council had to consider a second supplemental agreement from Snyder and Associates presented by Toni Tabbert. City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle explained these supplemental agreements.

The city council approved the second supplemental agreement in order to allow for the project to continue

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 30, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button