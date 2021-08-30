Weekend Storms Cause Road Closures and Damage

Storms ripped through the area over the weekend causing road flooding and damage. Football games were delayed for almost an hour at times because of the heavy rain. Forest City was playing at Lake Mills when the rains flooded the field. Fans and players ran for cover as an intense amount of lightning and thunder became too dangerous for those without shelter.

Garner Hayfield Ventura was playing host to West Hancock when the game was delayed twice by lightning as rain poured down onto the field. Penneke Field took the rain in stride and was able to drain the water effectively.

Other locations were not so lucky. A section of Highway 9 east of Osage was closed as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday due to water over the roadway caused by substantial rains the last two days.

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver says many gravel roads in the county have experienced some washouts as well. He says they’re in the process of assessing road damages.

Beaver says one of the highest rainfall amounts reported to his office is over seven inches in the St. Ansgar area.

According to the Iowa DOT website, 511ia.org, a section of Highway 18 westbound near Chickasaw County Road V18 just north of Ionia was closed due to standing water over the roadway.

Chickasaw County saw a large amount of flooding to homes and businesses according to our Coloff Media affiliate stations whose images are below.

River flooding became problematic along B57 between Gilmore and Ivanhoe.

Farmland was devastated and several roads were closed due to the high water.

Slight chances of rain are expected this week with the greatest chances occurring on Thursday night and into Friday. The possible severity of these storms has not been determined as of yet by the National Weather Service.