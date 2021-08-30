Radio Iowa High School Football Poll – Week 1

Below are the rankings of Iowa Radio, the same ones KIOW uses for all football material. KIOW’s Zarren Egesdal is a voter in the weekly poll. You can find the full poll at KIOW.com each Monday of the football season.

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #1 vs. #5 Valley

2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #5 vs. Ankeny Centennial

3. Dowling Catholic (0-1), LW #2 vs. Waukee Northwest

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #8 vs. Bettendorf

5. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #6 @ #1 SE Polk

6. Johnston (1-0), LW #10 @ #8 Urbandale

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0), LW (X) @ #9 Dubuque Senior

8. Urbandale (1-0), LW (X) vs. #6 Johnston

9. Dubuque Senior (1-0), LW (X) vs. #7 Prairie

10. Cedar Falls (0-1), LW #3 vs. Waterloo West

Class 4A

1. North Scott (1-0), LW #1 vs Western Dubuque

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #2 @ 3A #1 West Delaware

3. Decorah (1-0), LW #6 vs 2A #5 Waukon

4. Norwalk (1-0), LW #10 @ DSM Lincoln

5. Lewis Central (0-1), LW #2 @ Carlisle

6. Indianola (1-0), LW #9 @ #7 Glenwood

7. Glenwood (1-0), LW #7 vs #6 Indianola

8. Fort Dodge (1-0), LW #8 @ Ames

9. Pella (0-1), LW #5 vs North Polk

10.Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0), LW (X) vs Crestwood

Class 3A

1. West Delaware (1-0), LW #1 vs 4A #2 Xavier

2. Harlan (1-0), LW #2 @ Grinnell

3. Davenport Assumption (1-0), LW #3 vs Dubuque Wahlert (Thur)

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0), LW #4 @ 1A #10 Western Christian

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #5 @ 2A #2 Central Lyon/GLR

6. Solon (1-0), LW #6 @ Mount Vernon

7. Humboldt (1-0), LW #8 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

8. Sioux Center (1-0), LW #9 @ 1A #2 West Sioux

9. Nevada (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #4 West Marshall

10.Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Clear Creek-Amana

Class 2A

1. West Lyon (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A #7 Estherville Lincoln Central

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (0-1), LW #1 vs 3A #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #5 @ Newton

4. West Marshall (1-0), LW #6 vs 3A #9 Nevada

5. Waukon (0-1), LW #2 @ 4A #3 Decorah

6. Southeast Valley (1-0), LW #7 @ Emmetsburg

7. Estherville Lincoln Central (1-0), LW #9 vs 2A #1 West Lyon

8. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #8 vs Algona

9. Williamsburg (0-1), LW #3 vs 1A #1 Van Meter

10.Forest City (1-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (1-0), LW #1 @ 2A #9 Williamsburg

2. West Sioux (1-0), LW #2 vs 3A #8 Sioux Center

3. Iowa City Regina (1-0), LW #3 @ West Liberty

4. Underwood (1-0), LW #4 vs. Clarinda

5. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #6 vs. Pocahontas Area

6. Pella Christian (1-0), LW #8 vs Panorama

7. MFL MarMac (1-0), LW #7 vs Clayton Ridge

8. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW (X) vs. A #1 Grundy Center

9. Sigourney-Keota (1-0), LW (X) vs. Mid-Praire

10. Western Christian (0-1), LW #9 vs. 3A #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Class A

1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 @ 1A #8 Dike-New Hartford

2. Logan-Magnolia (1-0), LW #4 @ A #5 Woodbury Central

3. West Hancock (1-0), LW #3 @ A #4 Newman

4. Mason City Newman (1-0), LW #7 vs. A #3 West Hancock

5. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW (X) vs. A #2 Logan-Magnolia

6. Bellevue (1-0), LW #8 vs Starmont

7. North Linn (1-0), LW (X) @ East Buchanan

8. Riverside (Oakland) (1-0), LW (X) @ A #9 St. Albert

9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #2 vs. A #8 Riverside

10. Westwood (1-0), LW (X) vs. IKM-Manning

8-Player

1. Montezuma (2-0), LW #2 @ Grand View Christian

2. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #3 vs Woodbine

3. Easton Valley (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Elkader

4. Audubon (1-0), LW #4 vs Boyer Valley

5. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #4 @ River Valley

6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #6 vs. Siouxland Christian

7. Janesville (1-0), LW #8 @ West Central

8. Don Bosco (0-1), LW #1 vs. Turkey Valley

9. English Valleys (1-0), LW (X) vs. Lone Tree

10.WACO (2-0), LW (X) @ HLV