Radio Iowa High School Football Poll – Week 1

Below are the rankings of Iowa Radio, the same ones KIOW uses for all football material. KIOW’s Zarren Egesdal is a voter in the weekly poll. You can find the full poll at KIOW.com each Monday of the football season.
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #1 vs. #5 Valley
2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #5 vs. Ankeny Centennial
3. Dowling Catholic (0-1), LW #2 vs. Waukee Northwest
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #8 vs. Bettendorf
5. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #6 @ #1 SE Polk
6. Johnston (1-0), LW #10 @ #8 Urbandale
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0), LW (X) @ #9 Dubuque Senior
8. Urbandale (1-0), LW (X) vs. #6 Johnston
9. Dubuque Senior (1-0), LW (X) vs. #7 Prairie
10. Cedar Falls (0-1), LW #3 vs. Waterloo West
Class 4A
1. North Scott (1-0), LW #1 vs Western Dubuque
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #2 @ 3A #1 West Delaware
3. Decorah (1-0), LW #6 vs 2A #5 Waukon
4. Norwalk (1-0), LW #10 @ DSM Lincoln
5. Lewis Central (0-1), LW #2 @ Carlisle
6. Indianola (1-0), LW #9 @ #7 Glenwood
7. Glenwood (1-0), LW #7 vs #6 Indianola
8. Fort Dodge (1-0), LW #8 @ Ames
9. Pella (0-1), LW #5 vs North Polk
10.Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0), LW (X) vs Crestwood
Class 3A
1. West Delaware (1-0), LW #1 vs 4A #2 Xavier
2. Harlan (1-0), LW #2 @ Grinnell
3. Davenport Assumption (1-0), LW #3 vs Dubuque Wahlert (Thur)
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0), LW #4 @ 1A #10 Western Christian
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #5 @ 2A #2 Central Lyon/GLR
6. Solon (1-0), LW #6 @ Mount Vernon
7. Humboldt (1-0), LW #8 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
8. Sioux Center (1-0), LW #9 @ 1A #2 West Sioux
9. Nevada (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #4 West Marshall
10.Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Clear Creek-Amana
Class 2A
1. West Lyon (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A #7 Estherville Lincoln Central
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (0-1), LW #1 vs 3A #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #5 @ Newton
4. West Marshall (1-0), LW #6 vs 3A #9 Nevada
5. Waukon (0-1), LW #2 @ 4A #3 Decorah
6. Southeast Valley (1-0), LW #7 @ Emmetsburg
7. Estherville Lincoln Central (1-0), LW #9 vs 2A #1 West Lyon
8. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #8 vs Algona
9. Williamsburg (0-1), LW #3 vs 1A #1 Van Meter
10.Forest City (1-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (1-0), LW #1 @ 2A #9 Williamsburg
2. West Sioux (1-0), LW #2 vs 3A #8 Sioux Center
3. Iowa City Regina (1-0), LW #3 @ West Liberty
4. Underwood (1-0), LW #4 vs. Clarinda
5. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #6 vs. Pocahontas Area
6. Pella Christian (1-0), LW #8 vs Panorama
7. MFL MarMac (1-0), LW #7 vs Clayton Ridge
8. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW (X) vs. A #1 Grundy Center
9. Sigourney-Keota (1-0), LW (X) vs. Mid-Praire
10. Western Christian (0-1), LW #9 vs. 3A #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Class A
1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 @ 1A #8 Dike-New Hartford
2. Logan-Magnolia (1-0), LW #4 @ A #5 Woodbury Central
3. West Hancock (1-0), LW #3 @ A #4 Newman
4. Mason City Newman (1-0), LW #7 vs. A #3 West Hancock
5. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW (X) vs. A #2 Logan-Magnolia
6. Bellevue (1-0), LW #8 vs Starmont
7. North Linn (1-0), LW (X) @ East Buchanan
8. Riverside (Oakland) (1-0), LW (X) @ A #9 St. Albert
9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #2 vs. A #8 Riverside
10. Westwood (1-0), LW (X) vs. IKM-Manning
8-Player
1. Montezuma (2-0), LW #2 @ Grand View Christian
2. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #3 vs Woodbine
3. Easton Valley (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Elkader
4. Audubon (1-0), LW #4 vs Boyer Valley
5. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #4 @ River Valley
6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #6 vs. Siouxland Christian
7. Janesville (1-0), LW #8 @ West Central
8. Don Bosco (0-1), LW #1 vs. Turkey Valley
9. English Valleys (1-0), LW (X) vs. Lone Tree
10.WACO (2-0), LW (X) @ HLV